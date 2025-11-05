Pressure mounts on Hochul to back Mamdani’s plan to raise taxes for NYC

Zohran Mamdani is headed to City Hall after Tuesday night's mayoral victory, but delivering on his ambitious campaign agenda could depend on a fight in Albany.

The 34-year-old democratic socialist's plan to lower the cost-of-living in New York City through city-owned grocery stores, universal childcare and free buses requires raising taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers, but any tax hike would require New York state approval, and Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., has rejected raising taxes.

Mamdani campaigned on creating a 2% New York City income tax for anyone making more than $1 million a year and raising the top state corporate tax rate to 11.5% to match New Jersey's in order to pay for his campaign promises.

But the mayor of New York City does not have the authority to raise taxes. Under New York state law — and consistent with Article XVI of the New York State Constitution — only the state legislature holds the power to tax, meaning the city cannot create new taxes or change existing rates without approval from the legislature and governor in Albany.

Hochul did not respond to Fox News Digital's inquiry on Wednesday about whether she is considering a tax hike now that Mamdani is set to become the next mayor of New York City.

During Mamdani's election night party in Brooklyn on Tuesday, the New York City crowd began chanting, "Tax the rich!" when Hochul's photo appeared on the big screen during NY1's election night broadcast.

It was the latest example of the growing pressure on Hochul to raise taxes, so Mamdani can deliver on his campaign agenda.

Last week, Hochul told Fox News host Jessica Tarlov on her podcast, "Raging Moderates," that "one energetic rally" would not influence her to change her position. She said he has to protect the New Yorkers who already fund the state's budget.

"I cannot make up for that with middle-class tax increases. I cannot do that to the middle class and the struggling New Yorkers," Hochul said.

Mamdani defended Hochul last week after his supporters drowned her out with chants of "Tax the rich!" while she delivered remarks during the high-profile "New York is not for sale" rally in Forest Hills, Queens, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

"Whenever I speak with the governor, it always comes back to affordability, and we have both made clear that that is the defining purpose of our politics, and that's what we're going to deliver," Mamdani told reporters.

But Mamdani's supporters, knowing Hochul had been unwilling to budge on raising taxes, disrupted her remarks, shouting, "Tax the rich!" The chants forced Mamdani to walk out on stage early and take her hand in his to affirm his support for the governor.

"I can hear you," Hochul responded as the stadium erupted with the chant.

Hochul told reporters last week that she knows there is "passion" to raise taxes on corporations and the top 1% of New Yorkers.

When pressed by a reporter if she would be willing to change her mind about raising taxes, Hochul said, "I'm having a lot of conversations about everything."

"They want to know my timeline. I said let's get through this election. Let's let the focus be on your race," Hochul added, explaining that she wanted to attend Sunday's rally as the leader of a diverse Democratic Party.

She also said she wasn't sure what the hecklers were saying. "I couldn't hear what they were chanting. I thought they were saying, 'Let's go, Bills.' I wasn't sure," Hochul said.

"I appreciated the governor speaking at yesterday's rally," Mamdani said when asked about the chants. "I appreciated her remarks. I appreciate her support for universal childcare, which is something that's been a longstanding priority for her."

Hochul was initially reluctant to endorse Mamdani but later embraced the democratic socialist and joined him on the campaign trail.

Mamdani has yet to endorse Hochul for re-election, where she is likely to face off against Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who has been floating a gubernatorial bid for months.

"Kathy Hochul and her endorsed Commie Mamdani are literally destroying New York," Stefanik said Tuesday night after Mamdani won the mayoral election.

The Mamdani campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's inquiry.