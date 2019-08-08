Rod Blagojevich pardon is under review over 'severe' sentence, President Trump tweets

President Trump reinforced his stance Thursday night on a potential presidential pardon for Rod Blagojevich, the jailed former governor of Illinois. The 62-year-old Democrat is serving a 14-year prison term for multiple federal corruption convictions.

In a tweet, Trump wrote many have asked him to "study the possibility of commuting" Blagojevich's sentence.

The two men know each other from Trump's reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice." Blagojevich appeared on season 9 of the series in the Spring of 2010. While promoting the season, Trump said Blagojevich' had "tremendous courage and guts", and predicted that he would become one of the show's breakout stars.

He fired the former governor after only four episodes.

Trump told reporters Wednesday night while returning to Washington from his trips to Ohio and Texas that that he thought Blagojevich had been treated "unbelievably unfairly."

This is not a new concept for the president, he suggested more than a year ago that he was considering a commutation for Blagojevich, who later filed the legal paperwork requesting one.

