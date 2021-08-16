President Biden speaks on Afghanistan fall

President Biden is delivering remarks on the escalating crisis in Afghanistan amid the chaos that forced Americans to abandon their Kabul embassy Sunday as the Taliban took over the country.

US SPENT NEARLY $2.3T ON AFGHANISTAN OVER 20-YEAR CONFLICT THAT ENDS WITH TALIBAN BACK IN CHARGE

The sudden change in schedule came after intense pressure on the president, who has been out of Washington, D.C., at Camp David over the weekend, to speak about the affair that's being compared to Americans' withdrawal from Saigon. The Taliban took over the entire country in mere days, killing American allies along the way. The U.S. is now struggling to keep the Kabul airport open for those still hoping to flee.