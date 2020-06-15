Slow coronavirus business reopening sees New Jersey governor heckled

A heckler expressed his displeasure with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy's slow coronavirus reopening process for the state's businesses during NBC "Today's" interview with the governor on Monday.

The heckler called Murphy, a Democrat, a "traitor."

“This guy deserves to say what he wants to say," Murphy said during the interview. “But honestly, overwhelmingly the majority of folks get it. We make the decisions — they’re not arbitrary. They’re based on facts and data.”

Many New Jersey business owners' frustrations come as the state and the small city of Asbury Park are at odds over restaurant reopenings. A state judge halted the city's plans to allow reduced indoor dining following a city council resolution last week.

Murphy's administration sued Asbury Park last week after the state was unable to work things out with the city, he said.

"Our rules are based on one principle – ensuring public health," Murphy wrote on Twitter.

Restaurants can serve patrons outside, but Asbury Park's city council was pushing for indoor dining at 25 percent of building capacity or 50 people, whichever is fewer people. The resolution to allow just that was set to kick in Monday.

"Our restaurants are struggling to employ people and to actually even stay open," Asbury Park city council member Eileen Chapman told FOX Business' Kristina Partsinevelos.

City officials are telling business owners not to violate the court order.

Murphy addressed the frustration during the interview with "Today."

"We were the second-hardest-hit state in America. ... The virus indoors is far more lethal than when it's outdoors so we've got to be very careful," Murphy said. "We'll get there."

New Jersey entered Phase Two on Monday, meaning restaurants can reopen with outdoor dining and nonessential retail locations can open at 50 percent capacity.

Barbershops and hair salons will open next week, Murphy said.

