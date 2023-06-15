Pence vows to fire FBI chief on ‘day one’ as president

The face of the FBI could be out of a job if Mike Pence wins the presidency in 2024.

During his interview on "Kudlow" Wednesday, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he would fire FBI Director Christopher Wray on "day one" if elected to office.

"We’re a nation of laws and not of men," Pence told FOX Business host Larry Kudlow while stressing the importance of restoring confidence in America’s institutions.

"You just clean house," he continued.

FBI Director Wray was threatened with contempt of Congress by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., after failing to hand over a document tying then-Vice President Biden to an alleged bribery scheme.

But Comer called off the hearing late Wednesday after accepting an offer from the FBI allowing the full committee of nearly 50 lawmakers to review the document and some related files.

However, the bureau continues to be at the helm of controversy following damning whistleblower testimonies, its handling of the Biden family business probe and the raid at Trump’s Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago.

"I would go looking for men and women of unimpeachable integrity," Pence expressed when offering his solution to restore "American justice."

"People that Republicans and Democrats would look to and say, those are people who are committed to the law and to the fair administration of justice," he continued.

The FBI said "we don't have any comment" when reached by Fox News Digital.

As the former vice president lays out his efforts to rebuild the FBI’s integrity, he is also calling for the Department of Justice to handle Trump and Biden’s documents debacle equally.

"I want to see the Department of Justice bring equal vigor," Pence told the "Kudlow" host as Trump faces 37 charges in the classified documents case.

"Joe Biden not only has documents dating back to when he was vice president but when he was a United States senator," Pence stressed.

Robert K. Hur, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, will serve as special counsel to investigate President Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Fox News’ Jon Michael Raasch and Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.