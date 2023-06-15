Expand / Collapse search
Mike Pence

Pence vows to fire FBI chief on ‘day one’ as president

"We have to restore confidence," Pence said of the FBI, DOJ

Former Vice President Mike Pence shares his vision for restoring prosperity to America on 'Kudlow.'

Mike Pence makes case for running in 2024: America 'is in a lot of trouble'

Former Vice President Mike Pence shares his vision for restoring prosperity to America on 'Kudlow.' 

The face of the FBI could be out of a job if Mike Pence wins the presidency in 2024.

During his interview on "Kudlow" Wednesday, former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said he would fire FBI Director Christopher Wray on "day one" if elected to office. 

"We’re a nation of laws and not of men," Pence told FOX Business host Larry Kudlow while stressing the importance of restoring confidence in America’s institutions.

"You just clean house," he continued. 

FBI line agent and whistleblower Garret O'Boyle says his attempt to expose intentional 'mishandling' of investigations has resulted in agency retaliation.

The FBI operates like a 'ten-headed snake': Whistleblower Garret O'Boyle

FBI line agent and whistleblower Garret O'Boyle says his attempt to expose intentional 'mishandling' of investigations has resulted in agency retaliation.

FBI Director Wray was threatened with contempt of Congress by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., after failing to hand over a document tying then-Vice President Biden to an alleged bribery scheme. 

But Comer called off the hearing late Wednesday after accepting an offer from the FBI allowing the full committee of nearly 50 lawmakers to review the document and some related files. 

However, the bureau continues to be at the helm of controversy following damning whistleblower testimonies, its handling of the Biden family business probe and the raid at Trump’s Florida residence, Mar-a-Lago.

Rep. James Comer R-Ky., joined 'Morning with Maria' to discuss the ongoing investigation into the Biden family as the mainstream media continues to refuse to cover the story.

Christopher Wray has ‘no control’ over the FBI: Rep. James Comer

Rep. James Comer R-Ky., joined 'Morning with Maria' to discuss the ongoing investigation into the Biden family as the mainstream media continues to refuse to cover the story. 

"I would go looking for men and women of unimpeachable integrity," Pence expressed when offering his solution to restore "American justice." 

FORMER FBI AGENT SOUNDS OFF ON 'DRASTIC' SHIFT IN BUREAU: 'PEOPLE ARE TERRIFIED'

"People that Republicans and Democrats would look to and say, those are people who are committed to the law and to the fair administration of justice," he continued.

The FBI said "we don't have any comment" when reached by Fox News Digital.

Mike Pence on FBI Director Christopher Wray

Mike Pence told FOX Business that he planned to "clean house" to restore confidence in American institutions.  (Fox News)

As the former vice president lays out his efforts to rebuild the FBI’s integrity, he is also calling for the Department of Justice to handle Trump and Biden’s documents debacle equally. 

"I want to see the Department of Justice bring equal vigor," Pence told the "Kudlow" host as Trump faces 37 charges in the classified documents case.

"Joe Biden not only has documents dating back to when he was vice president but when he was a United States senator," Pence stressed. 

Robert K. Hur, appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, will serve as special counsel to investigate President Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Fox News’ Jon Michael Raasch and Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.