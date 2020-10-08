Trump says stimulus talks 'very productive;' airlines and $1,200 checks on the table

President Trump said he shut down coronavirus stimulus talks with House Democrats on Tuesday because he didn't "want to play games" but added Thursday that relief for Americans could be back on the table.

"They were trying to get things, we were trying to get things, it wasn’t going anywhere," Trump told "Mornings with Maria" host Maria Bartiromo. "I shut it down. I don’t want to play games."

"We are starting to have very productive talks," he said. "[House Speaker Nancy Pelosi] wants it to happen too. She doesn’t want it not to happen. I believe she wants it to happen because it’s so good for our country."

Trump claimed talks about an airline bailout plus $1,200-per-person stimulus checks were back on.

"It wasn’t workers’ fault. It wasn’t our airlines’ fault. China did this terrible thing to us. I will not be forgetting about that," he said. "We should not hurt workers. … This was a horrible scourge."

