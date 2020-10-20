Pelosi, Mnuchin stimulus call provides ‘clarity,' 'common ground’ but no deal

Discussions about a potential coronavirus stimulus package appeared to inch closer to a resolution Tuesday, but discussions are continuing between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The pair spoke for about 45 minutes on Tuesday, where both sides acknowledged they are “serious” about finding common ground – although they remain at odds about a handful of select spending issues, according to a Pelosi spokesperson.

On those specific areas of disagreement, Pelosi, D-Calif., and Mnuchin have called for input from committee chairs to help resolve differences.

The pair will resume discussions on Wednesday.

As disagreements on a potential package run deeper than top-line spending amounts and include several disparate spending priorities.

Mnuchin has pointed specifically to funding for state and local governments, which has been a point of contention for months, as one main area of disagreement.

However, both parties acknowledged that they agree on many other items.

