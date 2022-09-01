Paul Pelosi dodged an extra 20% loss selling Nvidia stock in July before August US restrictions

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , D-Calif., dodged an extra 20% loss by selling his Nvidia stock in July before the U.S. placed restrictions on the company in August, according to documents.

According to congressional stock trade records, Pelosi’s husband unloaded 25,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer July 27.

The sale came as the speaker faced intense scrutiny over her husband's purchase of the share ahead of the CHIPS bill.

Nearly a month later, on Aug. 26, the federal government placed restrictions on Nvidia doing business with China and Russia.

PELOSI SAYS HER HUSBAND NEVER MADE STOCK PURCHASES BASED ON INFO SHE GAVE HIM

At a selling price of $165.05, the July sale netted the Pelosis a $341,365 loss, according to financial website Unusual Whales.

Unusual Whales also reported that if Mr. Pelosi had sold the shares Wednesday, Aug. 31, there would have been an extra 20% loss due to the government restrictions.

Nancy Pelosi’s spokesperson, Drew Hammill, told Fox News Digital there was no correlation between Mr. Pelosi’s sale and the government restrictions placed a month later.

Hammill also pointed to the office’s statement on the speaker’s husband’s sale.

"Mr. Pelosi bought options to buy stock in this company more than a year ago and exercised them on June 17, 2022," Hammill said. "As always, he does not discuss these matters with the speaker until trades have been made and required disclosures must be prepared and filed.

"Mr. Pelosi decided to sell the shares at a loss rather than allow the misinformation in the press regarding this trade to continue."

The speaker and her husband have repeatedly faced scrutiny over his stock trades.

Fox News Digital asked the speaker in July if her husband had ever made stock purchases or trades after hearing about financial information on Capitol Hill.

"No," Pelosi said. "Absolutely not."

The denial came after Paul Pelosi created negative headlines for the speaker through his Nvidia purchase.

