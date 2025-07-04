OpenAI chief declares love for US while lamenting Democratic Party's radical turn against 'techno-capitalism'

OpenAI chief Sam Altman put his patriotism on display Friday in a July 4th message while questioning the Democratic Party, who he said has moved away from its traditional principles, leaving him "politically homeless."

In a lengthy post on X, Altman said he was proud to be an American, as millions began celebrating the holiday weekend.

"I’m not big on identities, but I am extremely proud to be American," he wrote. "This is true every day, but especially today—I firmly believe this is the greatest country ever on Earth. The American miracle stands alone in world history."

The tech giant then said he embraces "techno-capitalism," which encourages people to make lots of money and to find ways to widely distribute the wealth and "share the compounding magic of capitalism." One doesn't work without the other, he said.

"The world should get richer every year through science and technology, but everyone has to be in the ‘up elevator.’ I think the government usually does a worse job than markets, and so we need to encourage our culture of innovation and entrepreneurship," said Altman. "I also believe that education is critically important to keeping the American edge. I believed this when I was 20, when I was 30, and now I am 40 and still believe it."

"The Democratic party (sic) seemed reasonably aligned with it when I was 20, losing the plot when I was 30, and completely to have moved somewhere else at this point," he added. "So now I am politically homeless. But that’s fine; I care much, much more about being American than any political party."

Political candidates should be focused on how to make sure everyone attains the things that billionaires have instead of seeking to eliminate the wealth class entirely.

Without mentioning his name, the message seemed to reference New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, a self-identified democratic socialist, who has said that "I don't think that we should have billionaires because, frankly, it is so much money in a moment of such inequality."

In June, Mamdani won the Democratic nomination for mayor. His socialist policies have generated heavy criticism from Republicans and some Democrats. His platform includes a $30 minimum wage, tax hikes on businesses and the rich and other policies, such as creating city-owned grocery stores and imposing a rent freeze for stabilized tenants.

He has also called for shifting the city’s tax burden onto "richer and whiter neighborhoods." AT the end of his message, Altman wished everyone a happy holiday.

"The American experiment has always been messy," he said. "I am hopeful for another great 250 years."