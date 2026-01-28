One of America’s largest unions backs massive California wealth tax as billionaires bolt

One of America’s largest unions has made a public declaration regarding California’s hotly-debated billionaire wealth tax.

Teamsters California and its 250,000 members have formally backed state legislation proposing a one-time 5% tax on the net worth of California residents worth more than $1 billion.

"The fight to pass the California Billionaire Tax is a fight to protect workers’ ability to afford living in California; it's a fight Teamsters California will continue to lead," Teamsters California Co-Chairs Peter Finn and Victor Mineros said in a joint press release.

"The same Big Tech billionaires shedding crocodile tears over the idea of paying their fair share of taxes while amassing sky-high piles of cash are exploiting a rigged system that makes delivery workers and bus drivers pay higher rates than the AI executives trying to wipe away our jobs," they continued.

TRUMP CONSIDERS CAPPING STATE GAS TAX, SIGNALS POSSIBLE RELIEF FOR CALIFORNIANS

The Teamsters’ statement added that the union hopes the tax proposal holds billionaires "accountable for destroying our jobs and robbing families of our healthcare," as Teamsters California leads "the fight for working people and their jobs by challenging the Big Tech agenda aimed at replacing family-supporting jobs with robots."

While the initiative has not yet qualified for the November 2026 ballot, the proposal — backed by the Service Employees International Union–United Healthcare Workers West — would impose a one-time 5% tax on billionaires, due in 2027, with taxpayers allowed to spread payments over five years, with additional costs, according to the Legislative Analyst’s Office.

If the measure is approved by voters, anyone who was a California resident on Jan. 1, 2026, would owe the tax, according to the proposal.

"Roughly 200 California billionaires hold an astounding $2 trillion in wealth; each of the Billionaires could spend $500 million a year from their interest earnings alone and not touch a penny of their wealth," Finn and Mineros wrote. "But for the greedy corporations and their billionaire owners, it’s never enough – they won’t be satisfied until they’ve replaced every worker with a robot that fuels their fortunes."

"The legislative package prioritizes protecting workers and the public from eliminating good jobs with robots, the dangers of autonomous vehicles threatening our community's public safety and ensuring that our state’s economic growth benefits everyday Californians," they continued, "not just corporate executives and shareholders."

Neither Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office nor the Service Employees International Union–United Healthcare Workers West immediately responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

As a result of the proposition, several billionaires — some public and others unnamed — have moved assets or relocated from California to more business-friendly states such as Florida. Confirmed examples include Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Oracle founder Larry Ellison, investor Peter Thiel and venture capitalist David Sacks.

"One client said, ‘You know, this could be like a $5 billion tax for me,’" The Corcoran Group’s Julian Johnston recently told Fox News Digital. "So they’re moving because of that."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"They're all dining and wining together and talking about this proposed tax. And then when the proposed tax gained speed, they then understood that they had to either rent or purchase something out of California to establish residency and reduce their net worth exposure to the proposed billionaire tax," he further explained.

"It's a melting pot and they're all friends. And that's the thing. The tipping point was when four or five of them bought and three more were going into contract. The rest of them, all their friends are here. And they talked about the office buildings as well."