NY governor has the ‘authority’ and ‘obligation’ to remove Manhattan’s District Attorney Alvin Bragg: Zeldin

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, New York gubernatorial candidate and Rep. Lee Zeldin previews the action program he intends to implement the "first day" he potentially takes office as the governor of New York.

REP. LEE ZELDIN: The first thing my first day that I'm in office, and it's in the New York state constitution, the governor of the state of New York has the authority and I would argue the obligation to remove a district attorney who refuses to enforce the law. And Alvin Bragg, across the board since the first day he's been there, has refused to do his job. The first act will be notifying Alvin Bragg that he is being removed as a district attorney in Manhattan. We need to start securing our streets from day one, repealing cashless bail. There are stories out in New York because of a new law called the Halt Act, changing solitary confinement rules. Just this week alone at one prison, Elmira Correctional Facility, they've had six of their correctional officers attacked.

The Halt Act should be repealed. We see the headlines of cop killers, murderers, and rapists being released from prison because of the parole board. Why not allow victims and victims rights and their families to be able to weigh in with regards to their opinion and consider that in making that decision. Enact a law enforcement bill of rights. The list goes on of so many different ways to secure our streets. Some I could do on my own as governor without the legislature. Part of it will require working with the legislature and working with allies. Maybe on the other side of the aisle, if Mayor Adams wants the elections over, wants to actually work together to secure our street as opposed to trying to deliberately butt heads to win an election.