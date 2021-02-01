Expand / Collapse search
NY Gov. Cuomo dubs push to vaccinate restaurant workers a 'cheap, insincere discussion'

The Democratic governor said the state does not have enough vaccine supply

Restaurateur and owner of Bobby Vans Steakhouses in New York City blasts Gov. Andrew Cuomo over his 'purely political' coronavirus lockdowns. video

NYC restaurant owner's message to Cuomo: 'Stop playing around with people's lives'

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo characterized calls for restaurant workers to be prioritized within the state’s coronavirus vaccine rollout a “cheap, insincere discussion” on Monday.

“Yes, I would like to see restaurant workers eligible – makes total sense,” Cuomo told reporters. “But what does eligibility mean when you don’t have the supply necessary?”

Cuomo also noted that by adding a group to the list of eligible individuals, he would have to remove another group given the limited supply of the vaccine.

In phase 1B of New York’s vaccine rollout, individuals over the age of 65, teachers, grocery store workers, public transit workers and first responders are eligible, among other high-risk groups.

Last week, Cuomo said President Biden’s plan to ramp up vaccine distribution by 15% to 16% was “not enough” because New York has been so efficient at administering its doses.

Cuomo told MSNBC that his state was “basically out” of vaccine doses last Tuesday.

According to data reported on Monday, the state had received 1.5 million first doses and it had administered nearly 1.4 million.

Meanwhile, the Democratic governor announced last week that New York City would be able to resume indoor dining at 25% capacity on Feb. 14.