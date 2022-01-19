Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

NY Attorney General seeks testimony from Trump, his children in legal action over financial dealings

Trump's representatives could not be reached immediately for a comment outside business hours.

New York Attorney General Letitia James has taken legal action to compel former U.S. President Donald Trump and his adult children Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump to appear for sworn testimony as part of her office's civil investigation into the Trump Organization's financial dealings, her office said late on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)