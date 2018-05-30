North Korea’s Kim Jong Un reportedly cries over country’s poor economy in new video

New video footage shows North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un reportedly crying over the lack of economic growth in the Hermit Kingdom while surveying its coast amid Pyongyang’s efforts to negotiate with the United States.

Continue Reading Below

Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun quoted an unnamed defector who said this normally-unseen side of Kim was featured in a documentary intended to educate party officials, as a narrator explains that the leader is distraught over his inability to make the reclusive country an economic powerhouse.

According to the defector, the video surfaced around April.

At that time, Kim had already signaled to President Donald Trump that he was willing to negotiate and had met with senior U.S. officials, including then-CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Kim also reportedly offered up the option of denuclearization of the Korean peninsula to the U.S., China and South Korea.

Although Trump initially called off the planned June 12 summit between the two countries in Singapore, it appears the much-anticipated meeting could be back on. Trump tweeted on Sunday that U.S. officials had arrived in North Korea for “the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself.”

“Our United States team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong Un and myself. I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic and financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!” Trump wrote in a tweet.