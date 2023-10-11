Nonbinary NYU Student Bar Association president loses job offer after defending Hamas terror attack on Jews

A pro-LGBTQ international law firm has rescinded its job offer to the president of the New York University Student Bar Association who issued a statement defending Hamas’ attack on Jews.

NYU Law School Student Bar Association president Ryna Workman, who reportedly identifies as nonbinary and uses "they/them pronouns," issued a statement disseminated to the group's student newsletter declaring "unwavering and absolute solidarity with Palestinians in their resistance against oppression toward liberation and self-determination."

Afterward, Winston & Strawn LLP announced Tuesday that it learned a former summer associate "published certain inflammatory comments regarding Hamas’ recent terrorist attack on Israel and distributed it to the NYU Student Bar Association."

"These comments are profoundly in conflict with Winston & Strawn’s values as a firm. Accordingly, the Firm has rescinded the law student’s offer of employment," the law firm said. "As communicated yesterday to all Winston personnel, we remain outraged and deeply saddened by the violent attack on Israel over the weekend. Our hearts go out to our Jewish colleagues, their families, and all those affected."

US PROF SPEAKS OUT AFTER DAUGHTER MURDERED BY HAMAS: NOT A WAR, BUT 'FANATICAL' ATTACKS ON CIVILIANS

"Winston stands in solidarity with Israel’s right to exist in peace and condemns Hamas and the violence and destruction it has ignited in the strongest terms possible. We look forward to continuing to work together to eradicate anti-Semitism in all forms and to the day when hatred, bigotry and violence against all people have been eliminated. Our strength lies in our unity, empathy and shared humanity."

In the newsletter SBA Weekly, screenshots of which have since circulated on social media, Workman claimed, "Israel bears full responsibility for this tremendous loss of life."

‘DESPICABLE': STUDENTS CONDEMN HARVARD STUDENT GROUPS’ LETTER BLAMING ISRAELIS FOR OWN MASSACRE

"This regime of state-sanctioned violence created the conditions that made resistance necessary," the NYU Law School Bar Association president wrote. "I will not condemn Palestinian resistance. Instead … I condemn the violence of apartheid. I condemn the violence of settler colonialism. I condemn the violence of military occupation. I condemn the violence of dispossession and stolen homes. I condemn the violence of trapping thousands in open-air prison. I condemn the violence of collective punishment. I condemn the violence of phosphorous bombs., I condemn the violence of the United States military-industrial complex. I condemn the violence of obfuscating genocide as a ‘complex issue.’ I condemn the violence in labeling oppressed people ‘animals.’ I condemn the violence in removing historical context. I condemn the violence of silence. Palestine will be free."

NYU also released a statement distancing itself from Workman's remarks.