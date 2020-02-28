Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

2020 Campaign

No time for politics in coronavirus fight: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Gabbard says something could have been done sooner

By FOXBusiness
close
2020 presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, says coronavirus is too severe an issue to make it political. video

Coronavirus is the enemy: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

2020 presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, says coronavirus is too severe an issue to make it political.

One presidential candidate and member of Congress is looking at the coronavirus as the enemy in a war and that this is no time to play politics.

Continue Reading Below

That's how Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) sees the current crisis facing Americans.

"We’ve got to dedicate our best resources, doctors, scientist, training, testing kits, we’ve got to do all that we can to prevent this threat from taking hold and affecting the people in this country", Gabbard told FOX Business' Elizabeth MacDonald on "The Evening Edit".

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Gabbard says that now is the time to act and that something could have been done sooner.

"We’re seeing a vast shortage of testing kits in this country where the CDC has very narrow guidelines on who they are willing to test. I think the case in California very clearly pointing out where those gaps need to be filled," said Gabbard. "We got to have testing kits at every single healthcare facility, testing kits at our schools, at our ports of entry, first responders."

AMERICA SCRAMBLES TO ADDRESS MOUNTING CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

When it comes to the topic of overall health care, Gabbard says she knows what to do.

“I have a healthcare plan that I call a single-payer plus plan that guarantees quality, affordable healthcare for every single American, bringing down the overall cost of what we are currently paying for our healthcare."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Gabbard says her plan gives people an opportunity to choose if they want to purchase a supplementary, private plan or a non-profit insurance plan.