No time for politics in coronavirus fight: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

One presidential candidate and member of Congress is looking at the coronavirus as the enemy in a war and that this is no time to play politics.

That's how Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) sees the current crisis facing Americans.

"We’ve got to dedicate our best resources, doctors, scientist, training, testing kits, we’ve got to do all that we can to prevent this threat from taking hold and affecting the people in this country", Gabbard told FOX Business' Elizabeth MacDonald on "The Evening Edit".

Gabbard says that now is the time to act and that something could have been done sooner.

"We’re seeing a vast shortage of testing kits in this country where the CDC has very narrow guidelines on who they are willing to test. I think the case in California very clearly pointing out where those gaps need to be filled," said Gabbard. "We got to have testing kits at every single healthcare facility, testing kits at our schools, at our ports of entry, first responders."

When it comes to the topic of overall health care, Gabbard says she knows what to do.

“I have a healthcare plan that I call a single-payer plus plan that guarantees quality, affordable healthcare for every single American, bringing down the overall cost of what we are currently paying for our healthcare."

Gabbard says her plan gives people an opportunity to choose if they want to purchase a supplementary, private plan or a non-profit insurance plan.