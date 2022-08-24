New York leads the country in population loss, and busing migrants to NYC is 'not going to help': Rep. Zeldin

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., addressed the migrant influx unraveling in NYC during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, arguing the latest challenge "isn't going to help" the state's already declining population issue.

REP. LEE ZELDIN: These border states, these border communities are desperate. And while you might see some footage come in of one busy morning into the Port Authority of New York, this is happening all day, every day inside of Texas and these other communities. So they're desperate and they feel like they're running out of options.

They need to get the attention of President Biden and the Democrats. So I don't know what else Governor Abbott really can do in this particular situation. He's doing this on behalf of constituents who are crying out to try to get the attention of this president and his allies. Now, the president could take action. The Biden administration could finish construction of the border wall. They can end catch-and-release. They can enforce the Remain-in-Mexico policy. They can start supporting our Customs and Border Patrol agents.

And also, you have these policies coming out of the Democratic Party at all levels of government that are incentivizing and rewarding illegal entry. Now, you see that inside of New York City and you see that inside of New York State as well. And here it's all boiling over because, you know, New York leads the entire country in population loss and this isn't going to help that situation.

