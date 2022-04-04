New York to ban natural gas in new buildings: report

New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s office is expected to release a budget that will ban the use of natural gas and fossil fuels in new buildings, according to a new report.

The Democratic governor was working with the legislature to finalize the budget, though an exact date was not clear, Reuters reported Monday, citing environmental groups like Food & Water Watch.

FOX Business reached out to the governor’s office seeking additional details. A spokesperson said the governor’s budget includes "bold initiatives to embrace this once-in-a-generation opportunity" but stopped short of directly commenting on a possible statewide ban on natural gas in new buildings.

The reported plan would align with the governor’s overarching aims to reduce carbon emissions through green initiatives. Earlier this year, the governor announced a plan that would require zero on-site greenhouse gas emissions for new construction no later than 2027.

Energy officials have warned that ditching natural gas too quickly would further boost already rising consumer prices because electric heat is more expensive.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) warned last year that growth in energy demand was outpacing growth in supply. The market-driven switch away from coal toward cleaner-burning natural gas over the past few years has been credited with reducing US carbon emissions more than other industrialized and many developing countries, including China, which is responsible for the highest emissions of any nation worldwide.

New York passed the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act in 2019, considered one of the nation’s most aggressive measures at fighting climate change. The legislation laid out the state’s goal to reach a zero-emission electricity sector by 2040, including 70% renewable energy generation by 2030 and to reach carbon neutrality by 2050.