New Hampshire governor signs executive order banning TikTok from state government devices

The New Hampshire governor cited national security concerns in banning the social media app

TikTok will eventually be banned: FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr discusses bipartisan calls to ban TikTok, arguing it's time for the Biden administration to step up as concerns grow regarding the platform's ties to the Chinese government.

Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed an executive order banning TikTok and other products by certain Chinese companies from being on state government devices.

Sununu signed the executive order on Wednesday, following several other states who have taken similar actions.

"New Hampshire is joining the growing list of states that have banned TikTok and other Chinese companies from state government devices and networks," Sununu said. "This move will help preserve the safety, security, and privacy of the citizens of New Hampshire." 

The executive order cited national security concerns when explaining its ban of TikTok on government devices, referring to China's 2017 National Intelligence Law, which states that "Any organization or citizen shall support, assist, and cooperate with state intelligence work in accordance with the law, and maintain the secrecy of all knowledge of state intelligence work." 

Governor Chris Sununu, R-N.H., smiles prior to the NASCAR Cup Series auto race

Gov. Chris Sununu followed the lead of several other states and banned TikTok from government devices this week. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa / Fox News)

"TikTok can harvest large amounts of data from devices it is installed on including when, where, and how the user conducts Internet activity and on June 30, 2022, TikTok admitted in a letter to nine United States Senators that China-based employees can access U.S. data, even though that data is stored in the United States," the executive order signed by Sununu states.

TikTok logo

21 January 2022, Berlin: On the screen of a smartphone you can see the icon of the app TikTok.  (Fabian Sommer/picture alliance via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In addition to TikTok, the executive order also bans products from Huawei Technologies, ZTE Corp, Hytera Communications Corporation, Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company, Dahua Technology Company, Tencent Holdings and Alibaba.

TikTok data

In this photo illustration a TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone with stock market percentages in the background.  (Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The executive order gives 30 days for the products to be removed from state networks.