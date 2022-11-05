Expand / Collapse search
New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan speaks with FOX Business' Hillary Vaughn Saturday in Manchester, New Hampshire. video

New Hampshire Democratic senator on Biden's coal plant comments: 'I think we have to have a balanced approach'

New Hampshire Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan speaks with FOX Business' Hillary Vaughn Saturday in Manchester, New Hampshire.

President Biden made headlines this week when he said he wants to shut down "[coal] plants down all across America" in his push to achieve clean energy. 

When asked what she thought about the president’s ambitions New Hampshire Democrat, Sen. Maggie Hassan, urged "balance" when shifting to a clean energy economy.

"I think we need to make sure that we're addressing concerns about energy costs, which we did in the latest legislation, that we need to transition to a clean energy economy," she told FOX Business. "But at the end of the day, I think we have to have a balanced approach."

Joe Biden speaking with reporters

US President Joe Biden talks to the media before boarding Air Force One at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, California, on November 4, 2022. - US President Joe Biden travels to Chicago, Illinois during a 4-day campaign swing ahead of th (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

BIDEN SAYS COAL PLANTS 'ALL ACROSS AMERICA' WILL BE SHUT DOWN, REPLACED WITH WIND AND SOLAR

New Hampshire relies little on coal-powered energy, which accounts for just 1.6 percent of the state’s generated energy. 

Over half of New Hampshire's electricity generation is from nuclear energy while roughly 25 percent is generated by natural gas. 

Another 17 percent of the state’s energy comes from hydropower, biomass, wind and solar, according to the New Hampshire Department of Energy. 

Biden argued Friday that coal plants need to go not only because of their environmental impact but because they cost too much to maintain. 

"I was in Massachusetts about a month ago on the site of the largest old coal plant in America," Biden said. "Guess what? It cost them too much money. 

"No one is building new coal plants because they can’t rely on it. Even if they have all the coal guaranteed for the rest of the existence of the plant," he added. 

OPEC

Oil prices edged down in early Asian trade on Monday after OPEC+ agreed last week to gradually ease some of its production cuts between May and July. (Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

That drew a stinging response from West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who said the president needs to "learn a lesson."

OPEC+ MINISTERS AGREE TO CUT PRODUCTION BY 2M BARRELS PER DAY

Biden has made transitioning U.S. energy systems toward renewable, clean options a cornerstone of his presidency. 

But conservatives have pushed back on the move arguing against higher costs, particularly as energy prices skyrocket globally.

The war in Ukraine, flagging relations with Russia and inflation has prompted world leaders to warn their citizens that diminishing energy stocks will mean higher heating bills this winter.

Recent decisions by OPEC+ to cut oil production amid heightened concerns over energy costs is expected to further exacerbate the problem and hit people’s wallets at the pump. 

Maggie Hassan

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., tours Podmore Manufacturing Inc. on Oct. 11, 2022, in Pittsfield, New Hampshire.  (Scott Eisen/Getty Images / Getty Images)

While energy costs are not expected to impact U.S. homes as drastically as those in Europe this winter, prices at the pump remain a major concern as Americans head to the polls next week – an issue Hassan argued the U.S. needs to get in front of.

"What's impacting energy prices is big oil making unbelievably high profits," she told FOX Business. "That's why it's so important to short term lower people's energy costs by helping them with energy efficiency right now, and pivot to a clean energy economy so that there will be competition."