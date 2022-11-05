New Hampshire Democratic senator on Biden's coal plant comments: 'I think we have to have a balanced approach'

President Biden made headlines this week when he said he wants to shut down "[coal] plants down all across America" in his push to achieve clean energy.

When asked what she thought about the president’s ambitions New Hampshire Democrat, Sen. Maggie Hassan, urged "balance" when shifting to a clean energy economy.

"I think we need to make sure that we're addressing concerns about energy costs, which we did in the latest legislation, that we need to transition to a clean energy economy," she told FOX Business. "But at the end of the day, I think we have to have a balanced approach."

New Hampshire relies little on coal-powered energy, which accounts for just 1.6 percent of the state’s generated energy.

Over half of New Hampshire's electricity generation is from nuclear energy while roughly 25 percent is generated by natural gas.

Another 17 percent of the state’s energy comes from hydropower, biomass, wind and solar, according to the New Hampshire Department of Energy.

Biden argued Friday that coal plants need to go not only because of their environmental impact but because they cost too much to maintain.

"I was in Massachusetts about a month ago on the site of the largest old coal plant in America," Biden said. "Guess what? It cost them too much money.

"No one is building new coal plants because they can’t rely on it. Even if they have all the coal guaranteed for the rest of the existence of the plant," he added.

That drew a stinging response from West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, who said the president needs to "learn a lesson."

Biden has made transitioning U.S. energy systems toward renewable, clean options a cornerstone of his presidency.

But conservatives have pushed back on the move arguing against higher costs, particularly as energy prices skyrocket globally.

The war in Ukraine, flagging relations with Russia and inflation has prompted world leaders to warn their citizens that diminishing energy stocks will mean higher heating bills this winter.

Recent decisions by OPEC+ to cut oil production amid heightened concerns over energy costs is expected to further exacerbate the problem and hit people’s wallets at the pump.

While energy costs are not expected to impact U.S. homes as drastically as those in Europe this winter, prices at the pump remain a major concern as Americans head to the polls next week – an issue Hassan argued the U.S. needs to get in front of.

"What's impacting energy prices is big oil making unbelievably high profits," she told FOX Business. "That's why it's so important to short term lower people's energy costs by helping them with energy efficiency right now, and pivot to a clean energy economy so that there will be competition."