On to Nevada: Which 2020 Democrats have raised the most from residents?

The next big voting event for 2020 Democrats as the battle for their party’s nomination heats up will occur in Nevada next week – a race that has the potential to shake the up voting trends we’ve seen so far.

Continue Reading Below

According to OpenSecrets.org, the first two voting states have largely rewarded the candidates who received the largest amount of donations from residents.

WHAT IS BERNIE SANDERS' NET WORTH?

That could finally bring good news for former Vice President Joe Biden, who had a poor showing in both the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary.

Here’s a look at fundraising totals for 2020 Democrats in Nevada, according to OpenSecrets:

Biden: $842,000

Sanders: $528,000

Warren: $292,000

Buttigieg: $267,648

Klobuchar: $53,493

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

According to the most recent Fox News poll of Nevada voters, Biden is in the lead with 23 percent, followed by Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders with 17 percent. Billionaire Tom Steyer and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren are tied for third with 12 percent each.

Sanders won the New Hampshire primary – a contest for the state’s 24 delegates. Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Buttigieg received the second-highest share of votes.

The two are also contending for the top spot in Iowa, where a final winner has yet to be determined.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar surprised many in New Hampshire, where she attracted the third-highest share of votes.

The Nevada caucus will be held Feb. 22.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS