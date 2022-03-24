NATO ‘stepped up to the plate’ in Ukraine-Russia crisis: Sen. Joni Ernst

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst joined "Mornings with Maria," Thursday and argued that NATO "stepped up to the plate" during the Ukraine-Russia crisis and has shown solidarity with the need to push back against Vladimir Putin.

SEN. JONI ERNST: I was able to travel and lead a delegation, a bipartisan delegation, of 10 senators to Germany and Poland over the weekend, and those members that we were able to visit with are extremely concerned about what they see going on in Ukraine with that unprovoked war.

What we see coming from NATO is really solidarity… the need to push back against Vladimir Putin and Russia… I am extremely encouraged by what we see from our NATO partners. They've really stepped up to the plate. Extreme kudos to Poland for what they are doing, not just with lethal aid, but also with the refugees that are flowing into the country.

