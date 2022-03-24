Expand / Collapse search
NATO ‘stepped up to the plate’ in Ukraine-Russia crisis: Sen. Joni Ernst

Emergency NATO summit opens in Brussels to address Russia's war in Ukraine

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst argues NATO has shown solidarity with the need to push back against Vladimir Putin. video

Ukraine-Russia crisis: NATO ‘stepped up to the plate’

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst argues NATO has shown solidarity with the need to push back against Vladimir Putin.

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst joined "Mornings with Maria," Thursday and argued that NATO "stepped up to the plate" during the Ukraine-Russia crisis and has shown solidarity with the need to push back against Vladimir Putin.

SEN. JONI ERNST: I was able to travel and lead a delegation, a bipartisan delegation, of 10 senators to Germany and Poland over the weekend, and those members that we were able to visit with are extremely concerned about what they see going on in Ukraine with that unprovoked war.

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst joins "Mornings with Maria" to discuss her visit to Poland and Germany to meet with U.S. troops, along with refugees amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 

What we see coming from NATO is really solidarity… the need to push back against Vladimir Putin and Russia… I am extremely encouraged by what we see from our NATO partners. They've really stepped up to the plate. Extreme kudos to Poland for what they are doing, not just with lethal aid, but also with the refugees that are flowing into the country.

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst discusses her visit to Poland and Germany to meet with U.S. troops, along with refugees amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.  video

Ukraine humanitarian crisis ‘overwhelming’: Sen. Ernst

Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst discusses her visit to Poland and Germany to meet with U.S. troops, along with refugees amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 