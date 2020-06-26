What is the National Guard?

The National Guard was created to serve community and country and is different from other branches of the military because governors and the president can mobilize the reserve force.

NATIONAL GUARD BENEFITS: WHAT DO MEMBERS RECEIVE?

National Guard members are reservists and they serve either in the Army National Guard or the Air National Guard. Many National Guard members have been activated in recent months to help states deal with the coronavirus pandemic and rioting in major cities.

The Army National Guard traces its roots to 1636, when Massachusetts formed a colony-wide citizen militia. Many years later, the Air National Guard was founded in 1947 when the Air Force was established as its own military service.

Army National Guard enlistments last eight years. However, Guard soldiers' service can last three to six years with the rest of the time spent in Individual Ready Reserve, meaning they don't train with a unit but can be activated in emergencies.

Guard Soldiers can be sent into combat overseas because of their dual mission. Like other military branches, Guard soldiers have an array of military occupation specialty options, including cavalry scouts and military police.

There are around 336,000 Army National Guard members and 108,000 Air National Guard members, according to Statista.

