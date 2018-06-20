Natalie Portman’s criticism of Jared Kushner as supervillain ‘really sad’

Natalie Portman and Jared Kushner may have once been classmates -- even friends -- at Harvard University, but it didn’t stop the Oscar-winning actress from slamming President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser as a “supervillain” during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

“Unfortunately it’s not very — there’s not a lot funny to say about someone you were friends with becoming a supervillain. So, it’s not funny,” she said on Thursday.

The comments apparently made their way to Trump’s innermost circle. According to Robby Starbuck, a conservative Hollywood director who’s worked with Portman, he and Donald Trump Jr. were discussing the incident Tuesday night.

“It’s really sad when you’ve seen what happens during this election process,” he said during an interview with FOX Business’ Stuart Varney. “You saw this just insane reaction from people who had been friends for a long time. Natalie and Jared had been friends for a very long time.”

Starbuck said that lack of communication between political parties is what’s hurting the country.

“When there’s a political party being supported that this person doesn’t like, you’re the plague,” he said. “That’s something I think that’s really hurting the dialogue between everybody.”