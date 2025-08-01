Musk gave $15M to support Trump, Republicans after White House split, called for new party weeks later

Elon Musk donated $15 million to support President Donald Trump and Republican congressional leaders last month, after a public and bitter feud with the man he campaigned and worked for.

Musk, who led cost-cutting efforts at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) during Trump's first months in office, contributed $5 million each to MAGA Inc., the Senate Leadership Fund and the Congressional Leadership Fund on June 27, Federal Election Commission filings revealed Thursday.

All three are "super" political action committees that help elect Republicans.

ELON MUSK REVEALS HIS POLITICAL PAC'S FUTURE AMID TIGHT PRESIDENTIAL RACE

The $5 million gift to MAGA Inc. came just weeks after Musk sharply criticized the president on social media – first over Trump’s proposed "big, beautiful bill," which Musk warned would balloon the federal deficit, and later in a series of increasingly personal attacks.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 304.62 -3.65 -1.18%

Musk deleted some of the posts but later renewed his criticism in July, taking aim at the administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

LIZ PEEK: MUSK THROWS HIS OWN PARTY BECAUSE HE’S MAD AT PRESIDENT TRUMP

Representatives for MAGA Inc., Congressional Leadership Fund and Senate Leadership Fund did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Fox News Digital on Friday.

Just days after making the $15 million contribution, however, the world’s richest man announced that he would launch his own political party, the America Party. Musk has already poured $45 million this year into his own super PAC, America PAC, according to FEC filings. That group was primarily active in Wisconsin's Supreme Court race in April, when Musk was personally involved.

WHAT MUSK'S FRACTURE WITH TRUMP MEANS FOR GOP’S FUTURE: ‘BEATING HEART OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY’

Trump's super PAC raised nearly $177 million during the first half of 2025 and entered July with close to $200 million in available cash – a massive fundraising haul poised to help shape the 2026 midterm elections.

The group's coffers were filled by GOP megadonors, Trump loyalists and major business figures.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In late June, billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman — whom Trump had nominated to lead NASA before withdrawing the pick in May — gave the group $1 million.

Other notable donors this year include former top DOGE volunteer Antonio Gracias, who gave $1 million; venture capitalists Ben Horowitz and Marc Andreessen, who each gave $3 million; Ford Motor Company Executive Chairman Bill Ford, who contributed $1.25 million; cryptocurrency entrepreneurs Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, who each gave about $500,000; and venture capitalist Timothy Draper, who gave $1 million.

The White House and Musk did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital on Friday.