Multiple Chinese vessels retreat at Strait of Hormuz after Iran warnings in rare ally move

At least three Chinese-linked vessels reportedly turned back abruptly after attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz last Friday, signaling an unusual move in typically friendly Tehran‑Beijing relations amid the ongoing regional crisis.

Two ships owned by China’s state‑run Cosco Shipping, the CSCL Indian Ocean and CSCL Arctic Ocean, as well as Hong Kong-owned Lotus Rising made sudden U‑turns near Larak Island, according to ship‑tracking service MarineTraffic and research group FDD. The narrow channel has repeatedly been described as Iran’s de facto "toll booth," with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, allowing passage only for authorized vessels.

This was the first attempted outbound transit by major Cosco container ships since tensions in the Strait of Hormuz began on Feb. 28, triggering disruptions to 20% of the world’s oil supply.

The ships reportedly violated Iranian rules banning traffic to and from countries considered supportive of the United States and Israel, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia, according to an IRGC statement cited by IRGC-affiliated outlet Nour News.

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"Three container ships of different nationalities attempted to move towards the designated corridor for licensed ships, which were forced to return after being warned by the IRGC Navy," the outlet said Friday afternoon.

"Sailing of any ship ‘to and from’ the ports of the allies and supporters of the Zionist-American enemies to any destination and from any corridor is prohibited," it added.

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It is not immediately clear why the vessels halted their transit, but the Cosco ships have reportedly visited ports in enemy countries considered hostile since mid-February, including Jebel Ali in Dubai; Dammam in Saudi Arabia; and Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, according to maritime outlet Lloyd’s List.

Analysts noted that the ships may have lacked proper paperwork or authorization to transit the Strait of Hormuz, and safe passage could not be guaranteed, the outlet added.

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The incident highlights a gap between Iran’s earlier diplomatic assurances that China and other friendly nations, including Russia and India, could coordinate safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

The CSCL Indian Ocean and CSCL Arctic Ocean had also broadcast messages on their identification systems signaling that they had Chinese owners and crew as a precautionary move to signal friendliness to Iran, Reuters reported, but the effort was apparently deemed insufficient by Iranian authorities at the checkpoint.

Reuters contributed to this report.