Mother of fentanyl crisis victim slams Biden admin as drugs pour into US: 'Hard to get people to listen'

Thousands of illegal drugs are "pouring" into the United States, and mother Jacqui Berlinn is pulling the curtain back on the Biden administration for trying to "ignore" the nation's drug crisis.

The Mothers Against Drug Addiction and Deaths founder said that it has been incredibly "hard" to get the Biden administration to simply "listen" to her, let alone evoke legitimate change.

"My son is still on the streets in San Francisco. Addicted to fentanyl. I haven't talked to him in a few weeks," Berlinn explained on "Varney & Co.," Friday.

"We need to stop enabling addicts in San Francisco especially their allowing people to use on the streets, and they're not prosecuting drug dealers. We honestly need to work on this so much harder. We need to also have drug interdiction at the borders because the drugs are pouring into our country, and we're not able to stop it."

Berlinn has spoken to lawmakers about potential solutions for the nation's growing fentanyl crisis, specifically about addressing the impact of the open border. According to Berlinn, lawmakers have continued to assure her that the southern border is secure.

"A lot of people just they don't even want to discuss it. They try to ignore the fact that the drugs are pouring in through the borders, along with all of the people that are coming in as well. It's very frustrating. It's hard to get people to listen," Berlinn explained to FOX Business' Lauren Simonetti.

Simonetti asked Berlinn if she felt that the Biden administration was "gaslighting" her, to which she promptly replied: "I do, absolutely."

"They don't want to address the issue. And then more and more of our children in the United States are becoming victims of this," Berlinn continued.

In crime-ridden cities like San Francisco, local law enforcement is having a difficult time taking emboldened drug dealers off the streets. Berlinn argues that the police's "hands are tied" by local politicians' policies.

"The police, their hands are tied by the politicians because they are told that the drug dealers are victims as well. They are told that the drug dealers are coming here from there in circumstances where they have to pay off their own debt. So they're allowed to prey on our citizens by selling them these deadly drugs with impunity," Berlinn said.

The Drug Enforcement Agency seized more than 379 million doses of fentanyl this year – enough to kill every single person living in the United States.

