Electric bills are becoming a midterm problem neither party can ignore

For millions of Americans, higher electricity bills are becoming a monthly frustration and a growing force in the midterm elections.

Unlike more volatile costs such as gasoline, electricity is a steady, unavoidable expense tied directly to basic needs — keeping the lights on, heating and cooling homes and powering everyday life. That makes it especially politically sensitive at a time when many households are still feeling squeezed by broader inflation and high housing costs.

AMERICANS HIT WITH SOARING ELECTRICITY BILLS AS PRICE HIKES OUTPACE INFLATION NATIONWIDE

The issue is giving both parties fresh campaign ammunition, with Republicans casting higher bills as evidence of failed energy policies, regulatory overreach and a shift away from fossil fuels, while Democrats point to bill assistance programs, grid investments and clean energy incentives aimed at easing pressure on household budgets over time.

The fight is unfolding amid sharp regional divides in electricity prices. Federal energy data shows residential power costs vary widely across the country, illustrating how affordability pressures differ not just by income, but by geography, infrastructure and energy mix.

The latest figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration put the national average at 17.24 cents per kilowatt-hour, up 6% from a year earlier — a jump that outpaces wage growth for many households and adds to cumulative cost pressures from rent, insurance and groceries.

North Dakota has the lowest average residential electricity rate in the country at 11.02 cents per kilowatt-hour, while Hawaii — an outlier shaped in part by geographic isolation and reliance on imported fuel — has the highest, at 41.62 cents per kWh.

Nebraska, Idaho, Oklahoma and Arkansas also rank among the cheapest states, while California, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York join Hawaii among the most expensive. Many of the higher-cost states are also pursuing aggressive clean energy transitions or maintaining older, more complex grid systems — factors that can raise near-term costs even as they aim to stabilize prices in the long run.

Several of the cheapest states are deep-red, a pattern Republicans are likely to seize on to reinforce broader arguments about energy policy and cost of living — even though power prices are shaped as much by geography, fuel availability, regulatory structures and long-term infrastructure investments as by partisan control.

THE STATES WHERE AMERICANS PAY THE MOST — AND LEAST — FOR ELECTRICITY

Cheap electricity, however, does not always mean affordable energy. Weather extremes, household consumption patterns, housing efficiency, aging infrastructure and state-level utility decisions all affect what families ultimately pay. In hotter or colder regions, for instance, even low rates can translate into high monthly bills due to heavy air conditioning or heating use.

Utilities are also seeking rate increases in many states to cover grid modernization, wildfire mitigation, storm hardening and the expansion of renewable energy — costs that are often passed on to consumers gradually but steadily.

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Even so, the partisan pattern may prove politically useful in a campaign season shaped by anxiety over household expenses and economic uncertainty.