Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the U.S. and India are "close friends and natural partners" while expressing his confidence that future trade negotiations could unlock "limitless potential."

In a post on X early Wednesday, Modi said both countries are working to settle trade discussions "at the earliest." He added that he was looking forward to talks with President Donald Trump.

"We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people," Modi wrote.

Trump made a similar post earlier in the day praising Modi as a "very good friend" and confirming that the two countries were in negotiations. He added that he expected a favorable outcome in the upcoming weeks.

The talks mark a significant shift after months of heightened trade tensions, with both countries imposing tariffs and counter-tariffs.

Washington is pressing New Delhi to ease prices on U.S. dairy and farm goods, something that India resists to protect its large population of small farmers.

Trump has asked India to reduce reliance on Russian oil and increase its purchases of American liquefied natural gas and crude, but India argues energy diversification is a must to keep prices stable.

In technology, American firms are pushing for greater market access, stronger intellectual property protections, and fewer data localization rules, which India defends as necessary for national security and supporting its own startups.

These unresolved disputes in agriculture, energy, and continue to leave negotiations at a crossroads and are the biggest hurdles to sealing a comprehensive deal.

The exchange highlights the countries’ determination to move forward as both leaders face political and economic challenges in their home countries. Modi and Trump signal mutual optimism for US-India trade negotiations moving ahead together.