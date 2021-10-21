Moderna and J&J Covid-19 boosters, mixing and matching recommended by CDC

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky recommended Covid-19 booster shots from Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson and backed mixing vaccines with a different booster dose.

With Dr. Walensky’s green light Thursday, the vaccine doses can now become available at doctor’s offices, pharmacies and vaccination sites. It follows unanimous recommendations from a panel of experts advising the CDC.

"These recommendations are another example of our fundamental commitment to protect as many people as possible from Covid-19," Dr. Walensky said.

The CDC didn’t recommend any of the boosters over the others. Some advisory panel members, however, said they would prefer if people who received a J&J vaccine get a booster from Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE or from Moderna.

The moves follow the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization Wednesday of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots. The FDA also said people can get an extra dose that is different from the vaccine they received for their primary series.

This article first appeared in The Wall Street Journal