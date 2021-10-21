Moderna and J&J Covid-19 boosters, mixing and matching recommended by CDC
The CDC didn’t recommend any of the boosters over the others
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky recommended Covid-19 booster shots from Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson and backed mixing vaccines with a different booster dose.
With Dr. Walensky’s green light Thursday, the vaccine doses can now become available at doctor’s offices, pharmacies and vaccination sites. It follows unanimous recommendations from a panel of experts advising the CDC.
FULL FDA APPROVAL FOR COVID-19 VACCINES COULD EASE VACCINE HESITANCY: EXPERT
"These recommendations are another example of our fundamental commitment to protect as many people as possible from Covid-19," Dr. Walensky said.
The CDC didn’t recommend any of the boosters over the others. Some advisory panel members, however, said they would prefer if people who received a J&J vaccine get a booster from Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE or from Moderna.
WHITE HOUSE UNVEILS VACCINATION ROLLOUT PLAN FOR KIDS 5-11 AHEAD OF POSSIBLE AUTHORIZATION
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS
The moves follow the Food and Drug Administration’s authorization Wednesday of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots. The FDA also said people can get an extra dose that is different from the vaccine they received for their primary series.