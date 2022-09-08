Missouri AG Eric Schmitt accuses Biden administration of orchestrating a 'vast censorship enterprise'

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt charged the White House with directing social media platforms to "censor and suppress" Americans, telling "Varney & Co." on Thursday at least 45 members of the Biden administration were involved in "issuing edicts" to social media companies, and that what has been uncovered is "shocking."

ERIC SCHMITT: We’ve had a big couple of weeks here with uncovering really a vast censorship enterprise. What we’ve uncovered so far is at least 45 folks from the Biden administration were in constant communication with these social media platforms to censor and suppress speech, had weekly calls, censorship calls, and these social media platforms were changing terms of service to deplatform folks. In addition to that, you literally had a high-ranking Facebook official texting the surgeon general of the United States saying, "hey, we did what you ask, what more can we do?"

BIDEN OFFICIALS PRESSURED FACEBOOK, TWITTER TO CENSOR 'MISINFORMATION: STATE AG SAYS

That's what we uncovered last week; this week, a federal judge ordered that White House officials, DOJ had been fighting this, White House officials now have to produce their emails, like Fauci and the press secretary [Karine Jean-Pierre]. That’s very important because now we are going to figure out what they were doing and what their communications were with the social media platforms. All of this should scare America that their government is moving and outsourcing their censorship to these social media platforms to silence Americans.

