Midterms and minimum wage: Arkansas, Missouri to vote on higher pay

Residents of just two states will vote on ballot measures to hike minimum wages when the polls open on Election Day on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

Voters in Missouri are set to consider Proposition B, which would raise the state’s minimum wage to $12 per hour in increments by the year 2023. The state’s current minimum wage is $7.85 per hour, compared to the $7.25 minimum mandated at the federal level.

A similar measure is up for consideration in Arkansas. Voters will cast ballots on whether to hike minimum wage to $11 per hour by the year 2021, up from a current level of $8.50.

The votes will take place amid increased scrutiny over minimum wages among states and top companies. Earlier this year, Amazon increased its minimum hourly pay to $15 for roughly 350,000 employees after facing months of public criticism, most notably from Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Walmart boosted its starting pay to $11 per hour, while Target is in the process of incrementally hiking wages to $15 per hour by the year 2020.

The minimum wage hike is widely expected to pass in Arkansas. A recent poll cited by Axios found that 60 percent of local voters supported the increase, and a 2014 measure to raise minimum pay passed with a 65 percent vote in 2014.

Advertisement

The federal government hasn’t raised the national minimum wage since 2007 and top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow recently told FOX Business a higher national wage wouldn’t make sense.

“The federal government shouldn’t have jurisdiction over the states anyway in a matter like this. The conditions are different in these states, the cost of living is different, the state of business is different,” Kudlow said, noting that private businesses and states should determine when to hike wages.