Michigan Senate votes to repeal right-to-work law

The legislation will go back to the Michigan House

The Michigan Senate approved legislation on Tuesday to repeal the state's right-to-work law.

Senators approved the repeal on a 20-17 vote, sending the bill back to the House. The chamber must approve the final language. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she will sign it. 

"It’s a new day here in Lansing," Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, a Democrat, said. "And today we are taking action to empower workers by restoring the rights that they always relied on."

The right-to-work law prohibits public and private unions from requiring that nonunion employees pay union dues even if the union bargains on their behalf.

MICHIGAN HOUSE COMMITTEE APPROVES REPEAL OF STATE'S RIGHT-TO-WORK LAW

Union members and supporters chant in the Capitol rotunda

Union members and supporters chant in the Capitol rotunda, Tuesday morning, March 14, 2023, as they wait for a Right To Work bill to be voted on. ((Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP) / AP Newsroom)

The Senate also followed the House in voting to restore the state’s prevailing wage law.

Spending appropriations were attached to both bills, in a move that Republicans say is to ensure they are "referendum-proof." 

Senator Sarah Anthony talks with Chad Fabbro

Sen. Sarah Anthony, left, talks with Chad Fabbro, of Vassar, outside Senate chambers, on March 14, 2023.  ((Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP) / AP Newsroom)

Notably, opponents could still protect the policy by putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot.

Michigan Senators Dayna Polehanki and Veronica Klinefelt talk

Michigan Senators Dayna Polehanki, left, and Veronica Klinefelt talk at the Capitol in Lansing, as a Right To Work bill is voted on, Tuesday, March 14, 2023.  ((Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP) / AP Newsroom)

More than 25 states have "right-to-work" laws in place. 

Union members, supporters and others

Union members, supporters and others put their hats back on after reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, on March 14, 2023. ((Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP) / AP Newsroom)

While Michigan had the nation's seventh-highest percentage of unionized workers when the "right-to-work" law was enacted in 2012, that dropped to 11th last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.