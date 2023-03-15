Michigan Senate votes to repeal right-to-work law

The Michigan Senate approved legislation on Tuesday to repeal the state's right-to-work law.

Senators approved the repeal on a 20-17 vote, sending the bill back to the House. The chamber must approve the final language. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has said she will sign it.

"It’s a new day here in Lansing," Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, a Democrat, said. "And today we are taking action to empower workers by restoring the rights that they always relied on."

The right-to-work law prohibits public and private unions from requiring that nonunion employees pay union dues even if the union bargains on their behalf.

The Senate also followed the House in voting to restore the state’s prevailing wage law.

Spending appropriations were attached to both bills, in a move that Republicans say is to ensure they are "referendum-proof."

Notably, opponents could still protect the policy by putting a constitutional amendment on the ballot.

More than 25 states have "right-to-work" laws in place.

While Michigan had the nation's seventh-highest percentage of unionized workers when the "right-to-work" law was enacted in 2012, that dropped to 11th last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.