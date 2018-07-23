Michelle Wolf goes too far comparing ICE to ISIS: Trish Regan

Comedian Michelle Wolf’s comparison of ICE to ISIS is not funny, and this has gone too far.

Continue Reading Below

As we’ve seen often from Michelle Wolf before, she fails repeatedly at humor. In this particular case, she was trying to suggest that ICE was somehow, or is somehow the equivalent of ISIS. This is when you know you’re going too far, right? What bothers me about all of this is that I come to my job everyday trying to be as fair as I possibly can. I do not think members of the left do the same. I do not think Hollywood does the same. I don’t think mainstream media do the same and you know, this takes it too far.

I mean when you have “Time” magazine putting the devil ears on President Trump and then you have comedians doing this, this is no longer funny and it is no longer journalism. Primarily, because it is just no longer fair.

There are a lot of Democrats out there saying right now that ICE should be abolished including Sen. Kristen Gillibrand and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Here’s the thing: Last week in the House, Democrats had a chance to go on record to show just how much they hated ICE, but they didn’t. One hundred thirty-three Democrats voted ‘present,’ -- rather than ‘no’ -- on a resolution supporting ICE. They don’t actually really want to take a stand, they would prefer to take shots -- shots like the one you saw Michelle Wolf take. They’re all talk.