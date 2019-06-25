Search

Melania Trump's spokeswoman to be White House press secretary

White HouseAssociated Press

Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, watches as President Donald Trump and the first lady greet attendees during the annual Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn, Friday, June 21, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Mart

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump has announced that her spokeswoman will be the new White House press secretary.

Stephanie Grisham, who has been with the Trumps since 2015, will also take on the role of White House communications director.

The first lady tweeted Tuesday that she "can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country."

Grisham succeeds Sarah Sanders, who announced her resignation earlier this month.