Meghan McCain fires back at New York Times op-ed

Trish Regan blasted The New York Times on Friday's edition of "Trish Regan Primetime" after its columnist attacked “The View's" Meghan McCain in a scathing op-ed penned by cultural writer Shamira Ibrahim entitled "The View has a Meghan McCain Problem."

A portion of the op-ed reads: “Ms. McCain is the privileged product of conservative nepotism, capitalism and the American military-industrial complex. That coalescence naturally renders her a villain to progressives, who envision her as the cathartic personification of a punching bag on social media. Conversely, each pile-on reinforces her base with a narrative of the long-suffering victim of censorship."

Regan said "The View doesn't have a Meghan McCain problem -- the New York Times has a 'conservative woman problem.'"

McCain started at “The View” in 2017, bringing a conservative perspective to a program whose panel is filled with almost-exclusively left-leaning pundits. McCain took the opportunity to hit back at the New York Times with a series of tweets.

In her final tweet, she offered the newspaper sympathy for having to “suffer” through a conservative woman’s opinion.

According to Regan, the mainstream media and Hollywood hate when conservative women speak up.

"Think of what they've said about Nikki Haley, Melania Trump, Elise Stefanik, Sarah Sanders, Kirstjen Nielsen, or even, what they've said about me," Regan said. "I am somehow a Republican melodramatic blonde prompter reader who reads lines written for me. Sometimes, I get worked up because I care but, for the record, I'm either writing everything I say on this show or I'm adlibbing with no script whatsoever. As for party affiliation, I'm an independent."

Regan clarified one more thing.

"I'm not a blonde. I'm a brunette."

