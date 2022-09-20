Expand / Collapse search
McDonald's ordered to face Byron Allen's $10 billion discrimination lawsuit

Byron demands a bigger bite of McDonald's $1.6 billion US ad budget.

Ed Rensi discusses his initiative to push back against companies that are becoming too political on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.' video

Former McDonald's CEO launches initiative to fight woke corporate politics

Ed Rensi discusses his initiative to push back against companies that are becoming too political on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street.'

McDonald's Corp has been ordered by a U.S. judge to defend against media entrepreneur Byron Allen's $10 billion lawsuit accusing the fast-food chain of "racial stereotyping" by not advertising with Black-owned media.

In a decision on Friday, U.S. District Judge Fernando Olguin in Los Angeles said Allen could try to prove that McDonald's violated federal and California civil rights laws by deeming his networks ineligible for the "vast majority" of its advertising dollars.

McDonald's sign on clear day

This June 25, 2019, photo shows the sign outside a McDonald's restaurant.  ((AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) / AP Newsroom)

Allen accused McDonald's of relegating his Entertainment Studios Networks Inc and Weather Group LLC, which owns the Weather Channel, to an "African American tier" with a separate ad agency and much smaller ad budget, depriving them of tens of millions of dollars of annual revenue.

While not ruling on the merits, Olguin cited allegations that Entertainment Studios had since its 2009 founding tried repeatedly and unsuccessfully to obtain a contract from McDonald's, whose "racist" corporate culture harmed Allen.

"Taken together, and construed in the light most favorable to plaintiffs, plaintiffs have alleged sufficient facts to support an inference of intentional discrimination," Olguin wrote.

In a statement on Tuesday, McDonald's lawyer Loretta Lynch maintained that the Chicago-based company viewed the lawsuit as "about revenue, not race," and believed the evidence would show there was no discrimination.

Former US Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch, McDonald's Lawyer in this case is pictured with other Department of Justice officials during a news conference to announce the resolution of federal and state claims against BP for the Deepwater Horizon Oi

"Plaintiffs' groundless allegations ignore both McDonald's legitimate business reasons for not investing more on their channels and the company's long-standing business relationships with many other diverse-owned partners," she said.

Allen, in a statement, said the case was "about economic inclusion of African American-owned businesses in the U.S. economy. McDonald's takes billions from African American consumers and gives almost nothing back."

The lawsuit said Blacks represent 40% of fast food customers, but McDonald's spent just 0.3% of its $1.6 billion U.S. ad budget in 2019 on Black-owned media.

Tokyo, Japan - April 12, 2012: People visit McDonalds restaurant on April 12, 2012 in Tokyo. McDonald's is the 2nd most successful franchise in the world with 33,000 locations across the globe.

In May 2021, McDonald's pledged to boost national ad spending with Black-owned media to 5% from 2% by 2024.

Olguin dismissed an earlier version of Allen's lawsuit last November, finding no proof of intentional and purposeful discrimination against his companies.

The case is Entertainment Studios Networks Inc et al v McDonald's Corp, U.S. District Court, Central District of California, No. 21-04972.