Mayor Pete spends more money on private jets than any other Democratic presidential candidate

Democratic presidential candidate hopeful and South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has some explaining to do.

Buttigieg's campaign spent more than $300,000 on private-jet travel this year, the most among all Democratic presidential candidate hopefuls.

But there's one problem: Buttigieg has called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal "the right beginning," and just this week warned the world has 12 years before climate catastrophe.

“Science tells us we have 12 years before we reach the horizon of catastrophe when it comes to our climate,” Buttigieg declared.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, speaks during a press conference to announce the "Green New Deal" held at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC on February 7, 2019. Credit: Alex Edelman / CNP | usage worldwide Pho (AP) Expand

Ocasio-Cortez's Green New Deal calls for “global reductions in greenhouse gas emissions from human sources of 40 to 60 percent from 2010 levels by 2030” and “net-zero global emissions by 2050.”

FOX Business reached out to Buttigieg's campaign to see if it was offsetting its carbon emissions, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

However, Buttigieg spokesman Chris Meagher told FOX Business, "We fly commercial as often as possible and only fly non-commercial when the schedule dictates."

FOX Business was unable to identify the make and model of the private jet used by Buttigieg, but, for example, the Gulfstream G280, is a midsized jet that boasts "best-in-class fuel efficiency."

A G280 burns approximately 237 gallons of jet fuel per hour, and 9.57 kilograms of carbon dioxide are emitted per gallon of jet fuel. That means seven hours of flight time would produce 16.5 metric tons, or the same carbon footprint that the average American emits each year, according to the World Bank Group.

Mayor Pete's excessive use of private jets is especially alarming considering the stark warning he gave just this week at the Democratic debate in Detroit, Michigan.

To be clear, Buttigieg isn't the only Democratic presidential candidate hopeful who has voiced support for the Green New Deal while also flying private.

The Associated Press reported former Vice President Joe Biden ($256,000), Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Waren ($60,000), Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ($18,000), and California Sen. Kamala Harris ($17,000) have also splurged on private jets. All of them have also voiced support for the Green New Deal. Biden's campaign said the cost of offsetting carbon emissions contributed to the high cost of his expenses.

At least one candidate who endorses the Green New Deal is flying commercial exclusively. That would be former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who said there are "no private planes for this campaign."