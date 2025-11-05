Mamdani says he will meet Jamie Dimon, other financial titans in NYC

Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani said Wednesday he is prepared to meet with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and other finance titans as Wall Street braces for a new era of progressive leadership at City Hall.

Mamdani, elected Tuesday night to lead the nation’s largest city, will take office amid heightened anticipation from both political and business leaders.

A progressive upstart from Queens, Mamdani has placed affordability at the center of his agenda for New York City.

Throughout his campaign, he has proposed measures such as free bus service, city-owned grocery stores and rent freezes.

Some of his more ambitious ideas have rattled Wall Street, drawing some of his fiercest critics. The clash underscores a widening divide between progressive visions for the city and the financial sector that has long powered it.

Dimon had previously said he would support Mamdani if he won the seat. Following the victory, billionaire Bill Ackman wrote on X that if he could help, Mamdani should "just let me know what I can do."

The Pershing Square chief previously pledged to finance an alternative candidate to Mamdani, should one emerge. He also warned that Mamdani's financial plan would "destroy jobs and cause businesses and wealthy taxpayers" to leave New York.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has previously said Mamdani’s economic proposals risk driving New York City into financial crisis, warning that if the city turns to Washington for a bailout, it won’t receive one.

"You can’t enact policies like this and expect to be bailed out," Bessent said during an interview on Sept. 24 with FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria."

"And are you going to give them that bailout?" Bartiromo pressed.

"It will be the same thing that Gerald Ford said. Drop dead," Bessent said.