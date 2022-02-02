Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

NY GOP lawmaker rips Democrats redistricting her seat: If they can’t win by the rules, ‘they’ll change’ them

New York Democrats make a redistricting push

close
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., pushes back against Democrats trying to redistrict her Congressional seat, arguing the move silences her district’s constituents. video

Malliotakis blasts Democrats: If they can’t win by the rules, ‘they’ll change the rules’

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., pushes back against Democrats trying to redistrict her Congressional seat, arguing the move silences her district’s constituents.

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., ripped Democratic colleagues for their push to redraw her district on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday, arguing they're attempting to "tilt the scale" and silence the people she represents.

NEW YORK CITY BUSINESS LEADERS PRESSURE D.A. BRAGG… AGAIN

REP. NICOLE MALLIOTAKIS: Well, we know one thing from the Democrats this year, it is that if they can't win by the rules, they'll change the rules. In Washington, they've tried it with trying to get rid of the filibuster in the Senate, their proposals to pack the Supreme Court, their attempts to radically change our election laws three times. We were able to defeat them, and we will make sure that we hold on to this seat.

But I do need everyone's help. The reality is they are trying to change the boundaries of my district to tilt the scale, to eliminate New York City's only Republican voice in Washington. And more importantly, silence the voices of the people that I represent who overwhelmingly said they did not want Max Rose, my predecessor, did a lousy job. They do not want Bill de Blasio, who's now saying he may run in the district, so I'm going to continue to fight back. And I need everyone's support.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

close
Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., says President Biden needs to address ‘all categories of crime’ in his visit to New York City Thursday. video

Biden visiting NYC to discuss crime surge with Mayor Adams

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., says President Biden needs to address ‘all categories of crime’ in his visit to New York City Thursday.