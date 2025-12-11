Lutnick says Trump wants 'the top of the top' with new Gold Card visa program now accepting applications

The Trump administration's Gold Card visa can now be yours, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said, arguing that the new immigration program will bring renewed investment and ideas from top talent around the world.

"Why shouldn't we take in the top of the top? And that's what President Trump is thinking — let's bring in the best people to help America, and let's put a million dollars down towards America," Lutnick said on "Fox & Friends" Thursday.

Lutnick confirmed that Gold Card applications are open, and the official card features a portrait of the president, the Statue of Liberty and the American flag against a gold background, with "Trump Gold Card" stamped on the left side. President Donald Trump first introduced the concept in September, which his administration said was designed to create a new, streamlined path to U.S. citizenship.

The visa is intended for individuals who can provide substantial benefit to the United States, requiring a nonrefundable $15,000 processing fee and a $1 million gift after vetting, with expedited review once fees and documents are submitted, according to Trumpcard.gov, the official application website.

"You apply for it, you pay $15,000, and you get the most rigorous vetting that's ever been done on new people coming to America," Lutnick explained. "This is a $15,000 vetting to make sure we have absolutely the best people. And then they make a gift to the United States of a million dollars."

Another option, the Trump Corporate Gold Card, allows companies to sponsor one or more employees by paying a nonrefundable $15,000 Department of Homeland Security processing fee per employee and providing a $2 million gift after vetting, the website states. The program includes a 1% annual maintenance fee, a 5% transfer fee for switching sponsored employees and potential additional State Department fees depending on individual circumstances.

A Commerce Department official told FOX Business on Wednesday's launch day that some success has already been recorded: "We have received many formal applications who have paid the processing fee."

"They're economically capable of driving our economy, and they're really being better," Lutnick added. "And so this is sort of raising the value of the people coming into this country."

"This is sort of the green card, much more powerful … you have to remember, green card recipients made one-third less than the average American. So we were taking in the bottom quartile, the bottom 25% of America. Why?" he posited.

Speaking at the White House Wednesday, Trump also explained to reporters how funds generated from the initiative would provide a "tremendous amount of money."

"All funds go to the United States government," he said.

Fox News' Emma Bussey contributed to this report.