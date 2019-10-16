Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Opinion

Dobbs: There's a 'great divide' between US citizens, our elected officials

By FOXBusiness
close
FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs speaks about the great divide he sees in the U.S.video

Dobbs: This is ‘the sharpest divide I’ve ever witnessed in our country’

FOX Business’ Lou Dobbs speaks about the great divide he sees in the U.S.

A few thoughts on this amazing, even spectacular, moment in American history. It may not feel that way each and every day, but there's no doubt we are living in such a moment.

Continue Reading Below

Moments like these are always marked by a great divide between Americans -- considerable frustration, tempers boiling over, some considerable confusion and harsh rhetoric. As Thomas Paine put it at the outset of the Revolutionary War, these are times that try men's souls.

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM...

HAS AMERICA BECOME TOO POLARIZED OVER PARTISAN POLITICS?
PELOSI: TRUMP HAD 'MELTDOWN' OVER HOUSE VOTE ON SYRIA
WILL TRUMP’S ‘WAIT AND SEE’ APPROACH TO SYRIA BE EFFECTIVE?

This moment is marked by the sharpest divide I’ve ever witnessed in our country. Our greatest divide now though isn't among citizens, but rather between citizens and our elected representatives in Washington.

First, the Democrats. Their venal officials who have carried out a three-year assault on our president, fabricating a cavalcade of preposterous, phony witnesses whose authority is third-hand and fantastical hearsay.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Both parties passing a resolution today, H.J.Res.77, opposing President Trump's order to remove 1,000 of our troops from northern Syria. The vote against removing our troops? 354 to 60.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Thank God we have a leader to follow in such times as these.

Now if the fools in Washington would only figure out that they must begin following this leader.