Dobbs: There's a 'great divide' between US citizens, our elected officials

A few thoughts on this amazing, even spectacular, moment in American history. It may not feel that way each and every day, but there's no doubt we are living in such a moment.

Continue Reading Below

Moments like these are always marked by a great divide between Americans -- considerable frustration, tempers boiling over, some considerable confusion and harsh rhetoric. As Thomas Paine put it at the outset of the Revolutionary War, these are times that try men's souls.

This moment is marked by the sharpest divide I’ve ever witnessed in our country. Our greatest divide now though isn't among citizens, but rather between citizens and our elected representatives in Washington.

First, the Democrats. Their venal officials who have carried out a three-year assault on our president, fabricating a cavalcade of preposterous, phony witnesses whose authority is third-hand and fantastical hearsay.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Both parties passing a resolution today, H.J.Res.77, opposing President Trump's order to remove 1,000 of our troops from northern Syria. The vote against removing our troops? 354 to 60.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Thank God we have a leader to follow in such times as these.

Now if the fools in Washington would only figure out that they must begin following this leader.