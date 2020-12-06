Loeffler says Dems are holding up coronavirus aid, Warnock 'would be a rubber stamp' for Pelosi, Schumer

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., went after her Democratic opponent, Rev. Raphael Warnock, during Sunday’s heated debate — calling him a “rubber stamp” for Democratic leaders in Congress while blasting the party for failing to pass a coronavirus stimulus package as time runs out on this year’s session.

Continue Reading Below

“I’ve voted twice on the Senate floor in recent months to support a package that Democrats have blocked, that [House Speaker Democrat] Nancy Pelosi has now confirmed was playing politics with Americans’ lives and livelihoods,” Loeffler said during Sunday’s debate in Atlanta, ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff.

“She’s held up targeted relief that would have gone to hospitals, to schools, to families, to small businesses. That’s what I’ve been fighting for, that’s what Democrats have been holding up.”

WARNOCK, OSSOFF VICTORIES IN GEORGIA COULD BRING TOP TAX RATE TO 55 PERCENT

Loeffler added: “My opponent, radical liberal Raphael Warnock, would be a rubber stamp for [Senate minority leader] Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi as they try to use this pandemic to put the costs on the back of hardworking Georgians.”

The race between Loeffler and Warnock is one of two in the state that is under intense scrutiny after Republicans secured 50 Senate seats on Nov. 3. Democrats brought their total in the upper chamber to 48.

That means the winners of the Loeffler-Warnock race and the contest between Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., and Democrat challenger Jon Ossoff will determine whether or not Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will have an effective veto over much of President-elect Joe Biden's agenda or if Schumer, D-N.Y., will have the chance to shepherd Biden's priorities through Congress.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS REPORTING ON THE GEORGIA RUNOFFS

Loeffler and Warnock are in a special election to replace former Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson, a Republican, who retired last year. They each survived what was effectively a primary race on Nov. 3, securing the most votes by any candidate in their party and advancing to a head-to-head runoff. This was Loeffler and Warnock's first and likely only debate.

Earlier in the day, Ossoff made an appearance in what amounted to a debate-turned-town hall. Perdue declined to debate Ossoff so the challenger had his own forum ahead of the Warnock-Loeffler debate.