Lew, Lagarde Agree On Need For Aid To Ukraine

Reuters

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde agree that Ukraine would need both bilateral and multilateral support for any reforms, a U.S. Treasury official said.

"Secretary Lew and Managing Director Lagarde agreed that Ukraine needs both multilateral and bilateral support for a reform program and that if a fully established government in Ukraine makes a request, then the IMF would provide the best foundation for economic advice and financing," the official said.

Lew spoke with Lagarde on his return from a Group of 20 ministerial meeting in Sydney.