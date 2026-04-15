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In letter to Xi, Trump asks China not to send weapons to Iran

Trump says Xi Jinping denied China is supplying weapons to Iran

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President Donald Trump says Chinese leader Xi Jinping responded to his warning about Iran, insisting Beijing is not supplying weapons as the two prepare to meet. video

Trump says Xi denied arming Iran after exchange of letters ahead of China meeting

President Donald Trump says Chinese leader Xi Jinping responded to his warning about Iran, insisting Beijing is not supplying weapons as the two prepare to meet.

President Donald Trump says he warned China against supplying weapons to Iran, and Chinese President Xi Jinping responded with a claim he was "not doing that."

"He responded to a letter that I wrote because I had heard that China is giving weapons to — I mean, you're seeing it all over the place — to Iran," Trump told FOX Business' "Mornings With Maria" on Wednesday.

"And I wrote him a letter asking him not to do that, and he wrote me a letter saying that essentially he's not doing that."

Trump, in the interview taped Tuesday, did not say when the letters were exchanged. Last week, he threatened countries with an immediate 50% tariff if they supplied Iran with weapons.

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Donald Trump pulls in Xi Jinping close to talk to him

President Donald Trump pulls in Chinese President Xi Jinping close to talk, a proverbial image of how the Trump administration is trying to align with China while attacking one of its top allies in Iran. (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

"China is very happy that I am permanently opening the Strait of Hormuz," Trump posted Wednesday to Truth Social after the interview aired. "I am doing it for them, also – And the World. This situation will never happen again. 

"They have agreed not to send weapons to Iran," Trump added. 

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Trump also said he did not expect shifts in the global oil market over the war on Iran and changes in Venezuela to impact the dynamics of his planned meeting with Xi next month. 

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President Donald Trump sits down with FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo to discuss escalating Middle East tensions, his warning to Iran on nuclear weapons and why he believes gas prices will drop ahead of the midterms. video

Trump predicts oil prices will drop ‘tremendously’ despite recent surge

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"He's somebody that needs oil. We don't," Trump said.

The two leaders are prepping for a meeting soon, and Trump expects a warm greeting from Xi, he added in his Truth Social post.

"President Xi will give me a big, fat, hug when I get there in a few weeks," Trump wrote. "We are working together smartly, and very well! Doesn’t that beat fighting???"

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"BUT REMEMBER, we are very good at fighting, if we have to – far better than anyone else!!! President DJT"

Reuters contributed to this report.