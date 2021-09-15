Leo Terrell warns California ‘in trouble’ after Newsom defeats Elder in recall election

Civil Rights Attorney Leo Terrell slammed the Democrats for "changing the narrative" leading up to the California recall election, arguing the "state is in trouble" after Gov. Gavin Newsom beat Republican Larry Elder during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Wednesday.

LEO TERRELL: Democrats have big money. They basically were able to change the narrative and focus and try to demonize Larry Elder and also the party registration….they were able to basically deflect the issues of the homelessness, the crisis as far as crime and the problems with the wildfires in this state, and basically try to portray Larry Elder as a white supremacist with a black face. Ridiculous strategy. But it worked and that's how Newsom stayed in office. This state is in trouble, Maria.

It's horrific. This is the only place you'll see it, because, you see Larry Elder doesn't fit the Democratic narrative, Maria - because apparently, all Republicans have to be white. Larry Elder is a black conservative Republican. I'm a conservative. And yet they try to demonize him because he doesn't fit the Democratic narrative.

