LARRY KUDLOW: Why not obey the laws?

President Trump was in Iowa today riffing about closing the border, safety and law and order in the country, including by the way, Minnesota, reminding everyone that "even in Minnesota, the crime is down. And you know why? Because of what we did. We took out thousands of criminals, career criminals, bad criminals, people that came in from Venezuela."

And he’s also speaking about the Trump boom. Even today, the S&P hit a record high, as the Trump boom continues with its business boom, productivity boom, profits boom, AI boom, and declining energy and gasoline prices. The press wants to focus on rising gold and the falling dollar. But these things cycle around, and I don’t think the dollar will stay down as the economy continues to rise.

Mr. Trump also proudly proclaimed that basically nobody is crossing the border and the country is safer today than ever before, even in Minnesota, where there’s been so much opposition to deporting criminals. Mr. Trump has sent his border czar, Tom Homan, to work with the local officials, but you know what? If they think that laws won’t be enforced, they’ve got another thing coming. And if they think that they can gin up the sanctuary city protection for criminals and the worst of the worst, they are wrong.

There are federal laws on the books, and those laws must be enforced. The rule of law must never be rejected. The force structure for enforcing our immigration laws may be reduced, but so far no one, including the President, is talking about ending those forces.

As the president has said, where ICE or the national guard or other law enforcement agencies have been deployed, the results have been excellent. Washington, D.C., was the first success, but there are plenty of others, including Minnesota.

And as the president has posted on Truth Social: "In the five Republican run States of Texas, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Louisiana, ICE has arrested 150,245 Criminal Illegal Aliens over the past year — with ZERO protests, riots, or chaos. Why? Because Local Police and ICE are cooperating and working together."

The Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, has blamed sanctuary jurisdictions, in which Democratic local and state governments forbid local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration enforcement, for a lot of the problems in Minneapolis, throughout Minnesota. Texas, the state where the bulk of the illegals reside, is cooperating with federal authorities, and it has not had these problems. Minneapolis, which has a small fraction but refuses to cooperate, has enormous problems. What does that tell you? How about: obey the laws.