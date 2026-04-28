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LARRY KUDLOW: Unconditional Dictation

We’re headed for additional military combat along with the economic embargo to finish the job and end the war in Iran

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FOX Business host Larry Kudlow discusses where the Iran conflict is headed on 'Kudlow.' video

Larry Kudlow: Iran is hanging on by a thread

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow discusses where the Iran conflict is headed on 'Kudlow.'

My first thought is that I just don’t believe President Trump will accept any of these Iranian offers that might open up the Strait of Hormuz, but not end Tehran’s nuclear capabilities or even the regime’s nuclear ambitions. Iran’s hanging on by a thread. Everybody knows that. No oil, no money.

The economic blockade is killing them. Their oil infrastructure may be forced to shut down from storage limits in the next couple of weeks. There’s a shortage of gasoline. Reportedly there’s triple-digit inflation. Their currency is worthless. This is the stuff of revolution, not negotiation.

Our military attacks have destroyed probably 80 percent or 85 percent of their defense and industrial infrastructure, including their nuclear capabilities. It may take a bit longer, but my expectation is that we’re headed for additional military combat along with the economic embargo to finish the job and end the war.

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Fox News senior strategic analyst Ret. Gen. Jack Keane unpacks where the U.S.-Iran conflict stands on ‘Kudlow.’ video

Gen Jack Keane: We have two weeks to finish what we started in Iran

Fox News senior strategic analyst Ret. Gen. Jack Keane unpacks where the U.S.-Iran conflict stands on ‘Kudlow.’

Working with our Israeli allies, the so-called new leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is not long for this world. Iranians may love to string us along. Yet Mr. Trump is not President Biden or President Obama, he will not permit endless phony negotiations.

And I continue to believe there should be unconditional surrender. And the only agreement would be whosoever left in the so-called Iranian leadership will take dictation from Mr. Trump regarding a complete end to nuclear facilities, a transfer of enriched uranium from Iran to America — all under the supervision and verification of our top scientists in the Energy Department.

Laying down their arms, opening up the Strait of Hormuz, stopping any state sponsored terrorism, be it direct or through proxies, et cetera, et cetera. That’s the deal. Unconditional dictation.