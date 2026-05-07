LARRY KUDLOW: Unconditional deadlines should be the next Iranian step

President Trump has done what no other modern president dared to: use America’s military might to obliterate virtually all of Iran’s capabilities including nuclear state-sponsored terrorism, economic and financial. And I completely support the president in this mission. We could stop now and basically Iran would be out of commission probably for the next 20 years in all of these areas. That, though, raises the question: why stop now? Why not finish the job?

Why are we negotiating with Iran when Mr. Trump should be dictating unconditional surrender terms to whatever Iranian government exists? Here’s what he said on March 7, after a reporter asked him to "give us an idea of what unconditional surrender looks like to you? What do you want from Iran?" Mr. Trump replied: "I said, unconditional, not conditional, I said unconditional. It’s where they cry, uncle. Or when they can’t fight any longer, longer, there’s nobody around to cry out." Mr. Trump added: "That could happen too, because, you know we’ve wiped out their leadership numerous times already, so if they surrender or if there is nobody around to surrender, but they’re rendered useless in terms of military."

Additionally, some press organizations are reporting a negotiation over a denuclearized Iran stretching between five years and 20 years, but Mr. Trump has never acknowledged this kind of talk. On April 14 he told the New York Post "I’ve been saying they can’t have nuclear weapons… so, I don’t like the 20 years." Now after pausing Project Freedom at the Strait of Hormuz, the project may be reopened in the next couple of days.

And I hope it is reopened. I’m hoping America demonstrates complete control over the entire Arabian Gulf including the Strait of Hormuz. And this control is non-negotiable.

Indeed it turns out the president paused Project Freedom because the Saudis and the Kuwaitis were up in arms that our War Department belittled the Iranian attack on the UAE — including hitting a big UAE oil installation — and then our other Gulf allies were quite worried that we wouldn’t defend them either.

Now turns out the pausing of Project Freedom wasn’t really up for negotiating with Iran, or at least that’s what it sounds like, and I sincerely hope that is indeed the case. Now our Gulf allies have lifted their restrictions on the American military’s use of their bases and their airspace after talks with the president and his team.

So we may be back in business in order to bring 50 or 100 commercial ships and oil tankers through the Strait as soon as possible. And we’ll be showing the world, including the three uglies; Communist China, Russia, and North Korea that we do indeed control the entire Gulf of Arabia.

Unfortunately, in the so-called one-page document — which may actually be multiple documents — the president has removed any Iranian response deadline. So this all seems up in the air. Yet the radical Islamic regime, deadline or not, will stall and stall and string us along forever as long as there’s no deadline. We should demand an immediate response and failing that, let the next round of bombing begin. That will obliterate Iran for sure, but we’ll also be broadcasting to that same group of uglies; China, Russia, and North Korea, exactly what American power and fortitude looks like in this terribly important mission to decapitate Iran.