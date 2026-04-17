LARRY KUDLOW: Stocks Melt Up, While President Trump Marches to Victory

More good news on President Trump winning the war and the growing likelihood that some kind of agreement will be made with Iran. It’s driving the stock market sky-high.

My guess is improving the animal spirits of all Americans who know the cause to destroy Iran is just but were concerned how difficult it might be.

I continue to call this the Trump miracle. I continue to believe it is providential. Ending the most gruesome government since the Nazis of World War II. It’s such a phenomenal boon to mankind in the cause of peace, freedom and prosperity.

Mr. Trump has unwaveringly delivered on his vision to end the 47-year forever war, to do what no other president in either party quite had the backbone to do.

Mr. Trump, talking to various press organizations, has said a number of things of great importance today.

He has said Iran has agreed to everything and will work with the United States to remove enriched uranium from Iran.

"Our people, together with the Iranians are going to work together to go get it. And then we’ll take it to the United States," he said.

The president also said Iran has agreed to stop backing proxy terrorist groups, like Hezbollah and Hamas. When asked when he would be announcing the deal, Mr. Trump said the two sides are meeting this weekend and that America would continue its blockade "until we get it done."

Of course, trust, but verify.

Especially with Iranians. Mr. Trump knows that.

And even as Iran is suggesting that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened, Mr. Trump is exactly right to maintain the embargo on Iranian ports and shipping.

That embargo is such a powerful weapon. It will bankrupt the government, and starve them out of power if left in place for a bunch of weeks ahead.

And I hope that is what the president does. Keep the embargo. Because we don’t know about Iranian promises. We do not trust them.

And we want to make sure that they are in no position to make any demands in whatever negotiations or agreements take place.

We’re talking unconditional surrender. They must do what Mr. Trump and his national security team tells them to do.

Mr. Trump made another point today, that there will be no need to involve American ground troops.

Now for a transfer of enriched uranium from Iranian hands to American hands, yes there will be some military people.

Yet the key point here, and I think another reason for the big stock market rally vote of approval, is that the blockade means no wider war, no thousands of ground troops on Kharg island, no $200 oil.

That was always the market’s worst case fear.

The economic and financial blockade substitutes for a wider combat role. And it’s so powerful. And I think that’s a key point for the end of the war that will come sooner, and for the tremendous stock market rally — which is not finished.

Today, Mr. Trump posted that "the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete."

In other words, Mr. Trump is maintaining control. And that’s exactly what he should be doing. Because no one can trust Iran. And this whole episode won’t be over until it’s completely over.

Yet America, under one of its very strongest commanders in chief ever, will win this war. And that is a plus for all mankind.